IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building

Acquisition of the Bucharest Financial Plaza in the heart of Bucharest for approximately EUR 36 million strengthens IMMOFINANZ's market position

Planned renovation of the property into a high-quality and green myhive building with a sustainability certification of at least Gold

Modern re-design of public area and planted city terrace create immediate value for the city and its residents

IMMOFINANZ has acquired the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, in a prime central location close to the historic center of Bucharest. The property is being sold by Banca Comercială Română (BCR), the largest financial services group in Romania and a subsidiary of the Austrian Erste Group Bank. The building, with gross rentable space of around 27,700 sqm (post-conversion), was BCR's head office until last year. The costs of the transaction amount to approximately EUR 36.0 million - the closing took place today.



"This agreement represents an important step for IMMOFINANZ in strengthening its high-quality office portfolio and its innovative myhive office brand in Bucharest. The Romanian economy will recover rapidly from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020 and we expect positive developments in the coming years," stated Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ, highlighting the attractiveness of the market. "As part of the planned refurbishment into a high-quality, modern and sustainable office property under our flexible premium myhive brand, we will also provide more space for the public area and the green city terrace will bring a highly appealing central attraction to the residents of the city." The renovation work is scheduled to begin following the planning and approval phases in the second half of 2022, with completion scheduled for 2024.