 

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 12:20  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building

23.03.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 16,00€
Hebel 14,80
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 18,15€
Hebel 12,89
Ask 1,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Acquisition of the Bucharest Financial Plaza in the heart of Bucharest for approximately EUR 36 million strengthens IMMOFINANZ's market position
  • Planned renovation of the property into a high-quality and green myhive building with a sustainability certification of at least Gold
  • Modern re-design of public area and planted city terrace create immediate value for the city and its residents

IMMOFINANZ has acquired the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, in a prime central location close to the historic center of Bucharest. The property is being sold by Banca Comercială Română (BCR), the largest financial services group in Romania and a subsidiary of the Austrian Erste Group Bank. The building, with gross rentable space of around 27,700 sqm (post-conversion), was BCR's head office until last year. The costs of the transaction amount to approximately EUR 36.0 million - the closing took place today.

"This agreement represents an important step for IMMOFINANZ in strengthening its high-quality office portfolio and its innovative myhive office brand in Bucharest. The Romanian economy will recover rapidly from the decline caused by the pandemic in 2020 and we expect positive developments in the coming years," stated Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ, highlighting the attractiveness of the market. "As part of the planned refurbishment into a high-quality, modern and sustainable office property under our flexible premium myhive brand, we will also provide more space for the public area and the green city terrace will bring a highly appealing central attraction to the residents of the city." The renovation work is scheduled to begin following the planning and approval phases in the second half of 2022, with completion scheduled for 2024.

Seite 1 von 3
Immofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: IMMOFINANZ IMMOBIL. ANLAGEN AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building 23.03.2021 / 12:20 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold meldet bis zu 10,2 g/t Au über 0,4 m auf King Tut, beginnt Exploration ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ erwirbt Headquarter von Erste Group in Bukarester Toplage und plant Modernisierung in ein nachhaltiges myhive-Landmark-Gebäude (deutsch)
12:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ erwirbt Headquarter von Erste Group in Bukarester Toplage und plant Modernisierung in ein nachhaltiges myhive-Landmark-Gebäude
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section 33 of the Austrian Takeover Act
15.03.21
Immofinanz hat S Immo im Visier
14.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG (deutsch)
14.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG
14.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Absicht zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
1.116
IMMOFINANZ IMMOBIL. ANLAGEN AG