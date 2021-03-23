 

Organicell and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Enter Into Agreement To Conduct Research on Influenza Viruses of Pandemic Potential

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, today announced that it has entered into a Material Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) to determine the anti-inflammatory and anti-infective effectiveness of Zofin in experimental models of influenza infection.

As of May 2020, in the US, the CDC estimates between 39-55 million influenza related illnesses and more than 60,000 deaths are due to influenza. The observed illnesses and case fatalities are primarily due to the lack of effective antivirals and prophylactic vaccines to attenuate the virus from infecting humans. Furthermore, there is a lack of appropriate measures for treatment of lung pathology triggered by influenza. Therefore, new therapeutic strategies to deal with the current and imminent influenza viruses of pandemic potential represent one of the major areas of investigation.

In the agreement, Organicell will supply the CDC with its lead compound, Zofin, which is an acellular material derived from human amniotic fluid. Zofin contains growth factors and perinatal tissue-derived exosomes with a potential to suppress inflammatory cytokine cascade and tissue damage triggered by virus infections such as influenza.

Using well established in vitro and in vivo experimental models of influenza infection, the CDC will test the anti-infective and anti-inflammatory properties of Zofin. All the proposed experiments will be performed in the appropriate biosafety levels and approved protocols at the Immunology and Pathogenesis Branch / Influenza Division of the CDC.

“We are very excited to partner with the CDC on this influenza study to potentially develop a novel therapeutic to aid with viral infection. This past year has taught us how important the research and development of biologics is to uncover new therapies to aid in pandemic potential viruses that attack the respiratory systems. Organicell is dedicated to remain at the forefront of regenerative therapy research for diseases with unmet need,” said Albert Mitrani, CEO of Organicell.

“We are currently completing ongoing trials investigating the safety and potential efficacy of Zofin for the treatment of respiratory failure induced by COVID-19 infection, and are pleased to expand the testing of Zofin in influenza. Influenza is one of the most common infectious diseases, is highly contagious, and affects a significant number of people every year,” said Dr. Mari Mitrani, Chief Science Officer of Organicell.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organicell and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Enter Into Agreement To Conduct Research on Influenza Viruses of Pandemic Potential Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, today announced that it has entered into a Material Cooperative Research and Development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer