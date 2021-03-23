 

Aramark Launches Process to Refinance 2024 Debt Maturity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 12:20  |  24   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today the launch of a process to refinance the Company’s 2024 Term Loan B credit facility of $833 million that would proactively extend the maturity to 2028. The transaction is intended to be net leverage neutral, while maintaining comparable fixed-to-floating debt levels.

Concurrently, Aramark initiated a process for a 3-year extension of both its Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A to 2026, further strengthening the Company’s financial flexibility. These transactions are anticipated to be completed before the end of the current fiscal quarter.

“We are strategically taking action in a favorable debt market environment to further optimize our balance sheet,” said Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are encouraged by the increased levels of activity across the portfolio and remain focused on managing the business with a growth-oriented, long-term mindset.”

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release, including Aramark’s expectations for refinancing its credit facilities, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the “Risk Factors,” “Legal Proceedings” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections and other sections of Aramark’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on November 24, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramark’s investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com.

Aramark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark Launches Process to Refinance 2024 Debt Maturity Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today the launch of a process to refinance the Company’s 2024 Term Loan B credit facility of $833 million that would proactively extend the maturity to 2028. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Aramark to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Investor Conference
01.03.21
Healthy for Life 20 by 20 Marks Five Year Milestone by Reporting on Healthy Menu Innovation and Announcing Expanded Nutrition Education