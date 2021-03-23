 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 March to 19 March 2021

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 March to 19 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/03/2021 FR0010313833

7000

99,4852

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/03/2021 FR0010313833

7000

99,3347

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/03/2021 FR0010313833

3696

98,9797

XPAR

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 696

99,3201

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Wertpapier


