DIAMOND Mouse Model is Latest in a String of Nonclinical Studies Confirming the Antifibrotic Effects of Hepion Pharmaceutical’s Lead Drug, CRV431

EDISON, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) - driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced positive results from an in vivo study of CRV431 in a Diet-Induced Animal Model Of Non-alcoholic fatty liver Disease (“DIAMOND”).1



It is estimated by the National Institutes of Health, that between 3% - 12% of the U.S. adult population has NASH.2 There are currently at least 90 drug candidates targeting NASH in various stages of development.3 The majority of these drug candidates are designed to target metabolic perturbations leading to the pathogenesis of NASH and thereby seek to normalize glycemic control, lipid metabolism, and insulin resistance, to name a few. Few drug candidates directly target fibrosis, either through fibrogenesis and/or fibrolysis, despite fibrosis being a major prognostic indicator of liver-related and overall mortality.4 Hepion’s clinical drug candidate, CRV431 administered once daily orally, seeks to target fibrosis, and the company’s latest in vivo animal study further lends validity to this mechanism.

“Nonclinical animal efficacy models have been designed to recapitulate human disease. However, questions remain regarding the validity of these models and whether they are truly predictive of clinical efficacy outcomes,” commented Dr. Daren Ure, Hepion’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This uncertainty can be partly alleviated by performing nonclinical studies in many different types of experimental models to test the robustness of a drug’s effects. For this reason, we have conducted 9 individual animal studies of fibrosis and found consistent and statistically significant antifibrotic effects of CRV431 in every one of these studies. Antifibrotic activity has also been observed in previously reported studies conducted by an independent U.K. laboratory that studied explanted liver and lung tissues taken from human donors. Taken together, these animal and human tissue experiments give us a great deal of confidence that CRV431 has beneficial antifibrotic effects that are expected to be borne out clinically.”