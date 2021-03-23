 

DIAMOND Mouse Model is Latest in a String of Nonclinical Studies Confirming the Antifibrotic Effects of Hepion Pharmaceutical’s Lead Drug, CRV431

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:15  |  59   |   |   

EDISON, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) - driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced positive results from an in vivo study of CRV431 in a Diet-Induced Animal Model Of Non-alcoholic fatty liver Disease (“DIAMOND”).1

It is estimated by the National Institutes of Health, that between 3% - 12% of the U.S. adult population has NASH.2 There are currently at least 90 drug candidates targeting NASH in various stages of development.3 The majority of these drug candidates are designed to target metabolic perturbations leading to the pathogenesis of NASH and thereby seek to normalize glycemic control, lipid metabolism, and insulin resistance, to name a few. Few drug candidates directly target fibrosis, either through fibrogenesis and/or fibrolysis, despite fibrosis being a major prognostic indicator of liver-related and overall mortality.4 Hepion’s clinical drug candidate, CRV431 administered once daily orally, seeks to target fibrosis, and the company’s latest in vivo animal study further lends validity to this mechanism.

“Nonclinical animal efficacy models have been designed to recapitulate human disease. However, questions remain regarding the validity of these models and whether they are truly predictive of clinical efficacy outcomes,” commented Dr. Daren Ure, Hepion’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This uncertainty can be partly alleviated by performing nonclinical studies in many different types of experimental models to test the robustness of a drug’s effects. For this reason, we have conducted 9 individual animal studies of fibrosis and found consistent and statistically significant antifibrotic effects of CRV431 in every one of these studies. Antifibrotic activity has also been observed in previously reported studies conducted by an independent U.K. laboratory that studied explanted liver and lung tissues taken from human donors. Taken together, these animal and human tissue experiments give us a great deal of confidence that CRV431 has beneficial antifibrotic effects that are expected to be borne out clinically.”

Seite 1 von 5


Hepion Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIAMOND Mouse Model is Latest in a String of Nonclinical Studies Confirming the Antifibrotic Effects of Hepion Pharmaceutical’s Lead Drug, CRV431 EDISON, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) - driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation and Panel Participation at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
9
ContraVir xxx % Bio Low-Floater-Chance JETZT