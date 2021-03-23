CSI Partners with Summit Technology Group for Scalable, Secure Public Cloud Hosting Solution

CSI’s cloud hosting solution will provide community financial institutions with a reliable, accessible and compliant IT infrastructure, while optimizing costs. By addressing infrastructure inefficiencies, this cloud hosting environment minimizes institutions’ investment in hardware and in-house maintenance of an IT environment, and provides them the ability to host servers and desktops in a securely managed cloud infrastructure. With the option to scale as the needs of the institution grow, cloud hosting services allow for flexibility while meeting cybersecurity and regulatory requirements.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has partnered with Summit Technology Group, a financial services cloud engineering firm, to modernize and simplify IT infrastructure for its customers by offering a scalable, secure and compliant cloud hosting solution.

CSI’s public cloud offering embraces Microsoft Azure as the global backbone of delivery, thereby inheriting the resiliency and elasticity of that platform, coupled with an engineering design tailored to the institutions CSI serves.

“As technology rapidly evolves, our customers need cutting-edge IT solutions to enhance their infrastructure, boost performance and eliminate risks,” said Kurt Guenther, CSI’s group president of Business Solutions. “Through this strategic partnership with Summit Technology Group, we’re providing our customers with a highly available and secure cloud-based infrastructure that ensures compliance and results in cost efficiencies.”

By delivering a uniform desktop experience without introducing latency, CSI’s cloud hosting solution creates a technology environment that provides secure access from anywhere, on any device—for both local and remote users—through a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). This solution allows institutions to optimize their IT environment and support future growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with CSI to offer innovative cloud hosting services to their customers," said Ben Wallace, managing partner of Summit Technology Group. "This partnership will empower CSI customers to increase their agility for changing business needs, provide unified user experiences to virtual desktops and reap the benefits of a modern IT infrastructure. CSI’s cloud orientation is unique among their peers, reflecting an effort to equip their customers with leading-edge solutions.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About Summit Technology Consulting Group

Summit was founded over 14 years ago with a mission to bring enterprise class IT services to the mid-tier and commercial banks. Summit has formed a unique partnership with industry leaders focused on helping financial institutions of all sizes modernize their technology and back-office operations – including the adoption of cloud services.

