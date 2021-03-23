 

Mogo to enter $4+ trillion Canadian Wealth Management Industry with acquisition of Leading Saving and Investing App, Moka Financial Technologies Inc.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Moka Financial Technologies Inc. (“Moka”), one of Canada's leading saving and investing apps, in an all-stock transaction. The proposed acquisition will increase Mogo’s member base by over 40% to more than 1.7 million and expand Mogo’s wealth offering to include saving and investing products. In addition, the acquisition will accelerate Mogo’s plan to launch a free stock trading solution for Canadians which will further solidify Mogo’s position as the most comprehensive digital wallet in Canada. The two companies expect to complete a definitive agreement and close the transaction in Q2 2021.

Montreal-based Moka launched in 2017 with the social mission to help millennials achieve their financial goals, and it has since been downloaded by over 1 million consumers and earned thousands of 5-star reviews. The Moka app has become one of Canada’s most popular investing apps due to its roundup feature, which automatically rounds up daily purchases and invests the spare change in personalized, diversified portfolios of low-cost Exchange-Traded Funds. Moka members can invest through a TFSA, RRSP or non-registered account. There is no financial knowledge, minimum investment or lifestyle change required to use Moka, so anyone can start saving and investing by downloading the app and simply linking an existing debit or credit card.

“This acquisition represents another significant milestone for Mogo on our journey to building the leading digital wallet for Canadians,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “Like Mogo, Moka is driven to help users improve their financial health, and they have built an innovative solution to enable consumers to easily save and invest money. By adding these digital saving and investing products – along with Moka’s technology platform and experienced fintech team – we will dramatically enhance what is already one of the most compelling and differentiated value propositions in Canadian finance. Moka will complement our existing MogoCrypto account and form the core of MogoWealth, making Mogo’s digital wallet the most comprehensive solution in Canada.”

Diskussion: Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
05.03.21
Mogo Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call
24.02.21
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
22.02.21
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?