Coast Capital Enhances Digital Offerings Through nCino Platform

As the first financial institution in Canada to introduce the system, Coast Capital has brought in the nCino Bank Operating System to further improve agility and scalability as the credit union continues to grow into new markets.

TORONTO and SURREY, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions, today announced that Canada's largest credit union by membership and one of the country’s first federal credit unions, Coast Capital, is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System . The functionality of the nCino Bank Operating System has allowed Coast Capital to operate more efficiently, manage risk and compliance more effectively, and optimize and accelerate the deployment of one solution throughout the organization.

“When we engaged nCino, we had a vision to simplify our process and move away from various aging systems,” explains Lisa Colangelo, Coast Capital’s Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. “We needed a seamless, digital solution that could improve both our employee and member experience.”

With nCino, Coast Capital members can now engage with the platform through various channels including in-branch, online, via Coast Capital’s Advice Centre, and through the organization’s team of small business advisors. In addition, the platform increases transparency across each line of business, producing a best-in-class workflow throughout the organization as part of an end-to-end loan origination process.

To complement the implementation, Coast Capital has also collaborated with nCino on commercial, retail and small business solutions to further leverage a single platform approach.

“Coast Capital is acutely aware that consumer needs across the financial industry are changing,” said Cam Sterrett, nCino's General Manager, Canada. “The nCino platform digitizes and automates multiple lines of business to meet the current needs of members and market expectations, while also innovating and evolving into the future. We are excited to continue our work with Coast Capital to deliver an experience that will elevate the institution as a financial services leader in Canada.”