 

Plus Therapeutics Enters Into Master Services Agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions, a Leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:30  |  39   |   |   

Agreement covers intermediate drug product for RNL, a radiotherapy in development for several rare cancer targets

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced that it has entered into a master services agreement (MSA) with Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) for the development, manufacture, and supply of Plus’ Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL) intermediate drug product.

The MSA includes the transfer of analytical methods, development of microbiological methods, process transfer and optimization, intermediate drug product manufacturing and stability studies. The transfer will be performed at PPS’s drug product facility in Lexington, Kentucky. Plus anticipates that the MSA will lead to clinical and commercial supply agreements for the drug product at the appropriate stage of development.

PPS’s Lexington site is recognized as a North American leader in formulation development and manufacture of sterile parenteral drug products.

“This agreement represents another significant milestone for Plus as we work to advance development of RNL as a novel treatment option for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma,” said Marc Hedrick M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “The team at PPS has the knowledge, experience and expertise to support our needs, both now and in the future as we advance RNL towards regulatory approval.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Plus Therapeutics,” said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Pharma Solutions. “Our expectation is that this MSA represents the start of a long, mutually beneficial relationship that will address our ultimate collective objective of reducing the burden of disease on patients.”

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Plus Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Enters Into Master Services Agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions, a Leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Agreement covers intermediate drug product for RNL, a radiotherapy in development for several rare cancer targetsAUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Plus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
03.03.21
Plus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
22.02.21
Plus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
91
Neuer Start, neuer Risk!!!
28.07.20
18.943
Cytori Therapeutics (ehem.MacroPore)-einfach riesiges Potential!