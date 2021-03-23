Apple Rush Company, Inc. Surpasses 100 Locations with Element C and Launches Online Purchasing

As of Monday, the rapidly increasing repeat orders have materialized so much so as to challenge local production capacities, requiring negotiations to expand more regional production runs in the very near future of all Element Brands, especially the Element C, CBD drinks.

TITUSVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc., (US OTC PINK: APRU) through APRU, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of APRU, announces the expanding sales from its new distributors and repeat same-store sales. Currently, our more that 100 retailer outlets are averaging more than one (1) case a week each, which quickly completes a first impressive milestone.

As data comes in and as customer repeat buying patterns reveal regular and growing consumption at an early sample of initial 100 plus retailers, the great tasting CBD infused Element C brand sales are very positive and brisk. So, a new deal is moving forward for the future distribution of pallet and multi-pallet shipments as distributors impressively add even more new retail outlets throughout the previously announced regions/territories serviced by these six (6) contracted Element Brands distributors/partners. The most recent distributors in Montana and Colorado, soon to come online, will add significantly to our outlet family.

These distribution partners again include: Southern Eagle Distributing, UMIG Distributing, Botanaway, Inc., Area 51, 4 Life Natural Products, and Green Elements.

Tony Torgerud CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc., said today, “as we continue our product, customer, and regional diversification and expansion plans, we are now confident that the great taste and very hot market for our CBD sparkling drinks, and natural fruit sparkling Element C, CBD drinks is a ‘force à reconnaître.’ ”

The CEO continued, “I am so pleased to be able to report to our investors and to our early Element C customers and CBD enthusiasts that you are being proven correct. We are on our way. These new retail outlets and their repeat sales now being generated will lift our, ‘better-consumer' brands to the next level.”



The Distributor network being developed anticipates that Element D and Element K will follow in due course, as we work together. Jim Buechler, UMIG Distributing commented, “We are very excited about the coming new release of Element D, as we were when Element C was released. We at UMIG Distributing have seen a rapid expansion in the demand for Element C, in the upper Midwest Region. We believe it was a very good sign of the future of Element D, when it was purchased by the very first location it was presented to. Products such as Element D, will fill a void of that sector of the market that has not been realized until now.”