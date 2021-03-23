 

FAX Capital Closes Acquisition of Carson Dunlop and Appoints Graham Badun as CEO of New Platform Company

FAX Capital’s new Platform Company will be Focused on PropTech, EdTech and Home Services

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “FAX Capital”) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary, completed its previously announced $11.75M acquisition of an approximate 78 per cent controlling interest in Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. (“Carson Dunlop”). The acquisition was financed through the Company’s available cash balance (all currency figures are in Canadian dollars).

FAX Capital also announced today that it has appointed Graham Badun as Chief Executive Officer of its new platform company, which will leverage Carson Dunlop as its foundational asset as it focuses on organic growth initiatives and acquisition opportunities of complementary businesses within property technology, education technology and home services. Mr. Badun will also take on the role as President of Carson Dunlop, the subsidiary’s first acquisition, working alongside Carson Dunlop’s Co-Founder and CEO, Alan Carson. 

“We are delighted to welcome Carson Dunlop into the FAX Capital family and welcome Graham as CEO of our new platform company. Graham is a seasoned executive who brings a unique blend of operational acumen, industry knowledge and strong relationships that will play a critical role in creating value at Carson Dunlop and the broader platform company,” said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital.

Graham Badun has over thirty years of operating experience in the residential services industry, most recently as CEO of AlarmForce Industries (“AlarmForce”), where he led the team that was responsible for the operational turnaround, technology platform relaunch and sale of the business to BCE Inc. for a 70 per cent premium. Prior to his time at AlarmForce, Graham held multiple roles at Brookfield Residential Property Services (“Brookfield”), including Group Chief Executive, where he led the team that was responsible for a portfolio of companies in real estate and related services including Royal LePage, Canada’s largest real estate brokerage. During his time at Brookfield, net revenue quadrupled across his portfolio through organic growth initiatives, multiple acquisitions and joint ventures with Berkshire Hathaway and Wells Fargo.

