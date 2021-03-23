vTv Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treatment Using TTP399

The ‘993 Patent, expiring in 2039, includes claims covering a method of lowering HbA1c and also reducing the incidence of hypoglycemia in patients with type 1 diabetes by orally administering between 400 mg to 1200 mg of TTP399 per day as an adjunct to insulin therapy.

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent with claims protecting methods of treatment using TTP399, the company’s oral glucokinase activator. The patent number is 10,952,993 (‘993 Patent).

vTv expects that the ‘993 Patent will be Orange Book-listable. The ‘993 Patent adds to the portfolio of US patents covering TTP399, including a composition of matter patent that is expected to expire as late as 2030. vTv continues to prosecute additional patent applications to further enhance its existing patent portfolio covering TTP399.

“This newly-issued patent is an important addition to the intellectual property portfolio that serves as the underpinnings for our strategy with TTP399 as an oral adjunctive treatment in type 1 diabetes,” said Steve Holcombe, CEO of vTv Therapeutics.

As vTv recently announced, TTP399 is currently being studied in a randomized, double blind, mechanistic study in patients with type 1 diabetes evaluating the drug’s effect on the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis. In addition, the company is planning to initiate its first pivotal study with TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes later this year, along with other NDA supporting studies.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to cure it.