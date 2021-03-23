 

Avicanna Enters Strategic Partnership with Al Harrington’s, Viola, for commercialization of Viola branded products in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021   

  • Purpose-driven cannabis brand rooted in social equity and justice to enter Canada
  • Avicanna to lead commercialization through medical and consumer retail sales channels
  • Viola intends to promote various social projects to advance education related to cannabis as well as Viola’s pioneering initiatives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry in Canada

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an intellectual property licensing and royalty agreement with VB Brands California LLC (“Viola”) (the “Viola Agreement”) to use the Viola brand in connection with specific formulations developed by Avicanna that are intended to be commercialized in Canada through medical and consumer retail sales channels.

Founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is leading the charge on minority participation and social equity in the US cannabis industry through its social equity and education initiative “Viola Cares”. Through this partnership, Avicanna will manage the commercialization of Viola branded products in Canada (the “Viola Products”) through the Company’s manufacturing, distribution, and sales infrastructure, to provide ultra premium products into the Canadian cannabis market. The Viola Products will include specific formulations developed by Avicanna. Pursuant to the Viola Agreement, Avicanna will pay Viola a royalty for the use of the brand in Canada.

“We’re so excited to announce the expansion of Viola’s mission and reach into Canada with the help of the Avicanna team,” says Al Harrington, CEO of Viola. “Their commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola’s brand to our Northern neighbors, and we’re looking forward to the bright future ahead.”

In commenting on the Viola Agreement, Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna said, “through this partnership, we aim to expand and build on Al’s vision for the cannabis industry and provide premium cannabis products in a socially and ethically responsible way. We are proud to partner with a like-minded organization that is focused on inclusion and social equity while providing a culturally-diverse society of Canadians with a brand that they can relate to.”

