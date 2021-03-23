 

CloudMD Announces Closing of IDYA4 Acquisition and North American roll out of Substance Use Disorder Platform to Address Growing Addiction Crisis

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in substance use across North America
  • IDYA4’s Real Time Intervention Platform for Substance Use Disorder is used across 38 states in the United States
  • The platform shares information within the bounds of policies and laws like The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”), and the Criminal Justice Information Sharing (“CJIS Policy”) to view individual's historical data to help them get the right treatment
  • Provides real time analysis on the needs of the individuals to ensure successful rehabilitation
  • The platform enables access to healthcare data for the successful treatment and rehabilitation in compliance with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology’s (“ONC”) interoperability rule
  • CloudMD is focused on expanding the platform further across the United States and in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of IDYA4, a leading health technology company focused on data interoperability and cybersecurity based in the United States.

Built on over 20 years of experience, the IDYA4 team has been at the forefront of the development of information sharing and interoperability solutions across all 50 states for clients including the US Department of Justice, the US Department of Homeland Security, US Health and Human Services, and National Intelligence.

IDYA4 is the technology backbone of CloudMD’s integration of its healthcare solutions providing one, digitally connected, patient-focused platform. Initial stages of the integration are well underway and IDYA4 is already integrated with Snapclarity, Livecare and iMD Health. The Company will be deploying a fully unified product offering to partners and enterprise clients within the next few months. The combined technology will also be valuable as CloudMD continues to emphasize patient engagement through connected technology, healthcare portals, telehealth applications, and wearable devices.  

