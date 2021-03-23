Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Migration to NEO Exchange

Trading will commence on the NEO under the ticker symbol “MYCO” today, March 23, 2021

DENVER, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that effective as of market open today, March 23, 2021, its common shares and warrants have been approved for migration to the NEO Exchange and will commence trading under ticker symbols “MYCO” and “MYCO.WT,” respectively.



“Mydecine is quickly solidifying its position within the emerging psychedelic-assisted therapeutic industry as we build a robust R&D pipeline focused on the usage of psychedelic medicines to treat mental health disorders and deliver on multiple industry firsts. While we diligently work on our drug development, we also remain committed to providing greater visibility within the investment community. The NEO Exchange enables us to reach a broader institutional and retail investor audience and in turn enhance shareholder value,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine.