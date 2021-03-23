 

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Migration to NEO Exchange

Trading will commence on the NEO under the ticker symbol “MYCO” today, March 23, 2021

DENVER, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that effective as of market open today, March 23, 2021, its common shares and warrants have been approved for migration to the NEO Exchange and will commence trading under ticker symbols “MYCO” and “MYCO.WT,” respectively.

“Mydecine is quickly solidifying its position within the emerging psychedelic-assisted therapeutic industry as we build a robust R&D pipeline focused on the usage of psychedelic medicines to treat mental health disorders and deliver on multiple industry firsts. While we diligently work on our drug development, we also remain committed to providing greater visibility within the investment community. The NEO Exchange enables us to reach a broader institutional and retail investor audience and in turn enhance shareholder value,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine.

“This listing occurs on the cusp of completing a key operational milestone of achieving the first harvest and commercial export of legal psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms from Jamaica to our cGMP facility in Canada. With a commercial supply chain of psilocybin mushrooms now in place, we are strongly positioned to advance several initiatives aimed at driving the future of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use. We look forward to the support of the NEO Exchange and increased capital markets exposure as Mydecine builds our leadership position within this rapidly developing industry,” concluded Mr. Bartch.

To access the corporate video, click here.

About NEO Exchange
NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

