Ceylon Graphite Appoints Successful Sri Lanka Business Leader to Board of Directors

Mr. Lenihan has had tremendous success doing business in Sri Lanka. He is one of the founding shareholders of Ceylon Graphite, and was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of South Asia Energy Management Systems (SAEMS), formerly Sri Lanka’s largest independent hydropower producer. With Sprott Asset Management as its largest shareholder, SAEMS was involved in the development, construction, and operation of run-of-river hydropower facilities in Sri Lanka and Uganda including eleven projects totaling 40MW in Sri Lanka, and two totaling 27MW project in Uganda, recently selling its business to multiple interests.

“Jody has years of Sri Lankan business experience, success and relationships,” said Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Office and Chair of the Board of Directors of Ceylon Graphite. “Now that we are in commercial production, we will benefit from his experience as we grow and expand our business to mine and process the highest grade graphite for the growing lithium-ion battery/energy storage market.”

“I’m excited to join the Board of Ceylon Graphite,” said Lenihan. “As one of the founders of this company, I am proud that the company has come so far in a such a short time and is fulfilling its potential. I am looking forward to being part of the team that drives the business to the next level and continues the company’s evolution from a producer of natural graphite to a technology company involved in the production of high value add graphite and graphene products.”

Jody has also served as co-founder of AtlasPower Inc., where he oversaw teams performing electrical acceptance testing, startup, commissioning and power systems design around the globe, for generation facilities as large as 2,000MW, and for electrical switchyards of up to 500kV. He is currently also President & CEO, Renewable Solutions Partners Pte Ltd., Singapore, a company involved in the development, construction, and operation of run-of-river hydropower, solar and biomass generation facilities in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya and Ghana.