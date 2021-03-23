 

DGAP-News CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 Variant (South African Variant) in Preclinical Challenge Study

CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 Variant (South African Variant) in Preclinical Challenge Study

CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against
SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 Variant (South African Variant) in Preclinical Challenge Study

- First challenge infection study in preclinical mouse model to provide evidence for protection against SARS-CoV-2 variant

- CVnCoV induces robust antibody titers with virus variant neutralizing capacity in immunized animals

- Full protection of immunized mice from infection and mortality during variant challenge infection

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - March 23, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, protects against challenge infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern B.1.351 (also referred to as the "South African" variant) and a strain of the original SARS-CoV-2 B1 lineage (BavPat1) in a transgenic mouse model. Consistent with available variant studies, the neutralization capacity of robust antibody titers was shown to be impacted by the B.1.351 variant compared to the original strain. However, vaccinated animals were fully protected from lethal challenge infections with both strains. The full manuscript of the preclinical data is available on the bioRxiv preprint server.

"Emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, which exhibit the potential to escape an existing SARS-CoV-2 immunity, pose an increasing risk to the progress of current global immunization efforts," said Igor Splawski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CureVac. "To our knowledge, this is the first challenge study in a human ACE2 transgenic mouse model of severe disease that shows complete protection against one of the most threatening virus variants."

