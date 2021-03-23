CareView Communications, Inc. Executes Hospital Agreement With Maury Regional Medical Center

The three-year agreement with Maury Regional includes CareView’s latest Gen 5 hardware and software offerings, which includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, applications for use in ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units. CareView’s solution for reducing patient falls and increasing in-room patient safety, is a scalable design that delivers operational savings in any application.

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the execution of a hospital agreement with Maury Regional Hospital d/b/a Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee (“Maury Regional”), the flagship hospital for Maury Regional Medical Group (“Maury Medical Group”). Maury Regional is the largest hospital between Nashville, TN and Huntsville, AL, #1 in the state on several patient safety initiatives, is nationally recognized for patient safety by Leapfrog Safety Grade, and has a 255-bed facility serving more than a quarter-million people in southern Middle Tennessee.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with Maury Regional and look forward to helping them provide enhanced services to the patients they serve.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

About Maury Regional Medical Group

Maury Regional Medical Group is a network of physician practices that includes family medicine physicians and physician specialists. The medical group is affiliated with Maury Regional Health, a six-time 15 Top Health System in the nation, and maintains multiple convenient locations in Maury, Lewis, Marshall and Wayne counties. With more than 70 providers across southern Middle Tennessee, Maury Regional Medical Group offers a variety of services, including walk-in clinics, disease management, immunizations and wellness exams.

