 

Magnite Invests In New Data Center in Singapore to Support Growing APAC Business

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced a new, state of the art data center facility in Singapore, unifying its footprint for all media types in the heart of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This investment is designed to support the rapid growth in digital advertising services across the region and reinforce Magnite's global leadership in CTV and omnichannel digital advertising.

Digital ad spending in APAC is expected to grow 13% to reach US$114 billion according to Magna Global and this investment in Asia will optimize Magnite’s technical infrastructure in the region. Co-locating Magnite’s DV+ and CTV platforms in Singapore will standardize the company’s operations and provide maximum efficiency for buyers and publishers. The investment also allows Magnite to provide the robust technical capabilities necessary to support increased traffic.

The larger unified data center in Singapore will enable Magnite to better service clients across APAC from India to Australia and Japan. With this step, publishers can expect better performance and new monetization opportunities, as well as increased capacity for inventory. Buyers will see better campaign performance and delivery, and have increased access to new supply.

“Preparing our technological infrastructure in APAC will give Magnite a clear competitive advantage in better servicing our clients and ultimately improve results,” said Tom Kershaw, CTO of Magnite. “By unifying and standardizing our omnichannel platform, we’ll be more agile, proactive and efficient. Our tech stack needs to evolve with the demands of the industry and we have greater flexibility to scale our infrastructure in real-time as the business scales.”

Juliette Stead, Head of APAC at Magnite commented, “We expect the entire APAC region to enjoy continued growth and we recognize the importance of investing in the region for the benefit of our clients. Investing at scale to optimize our capabilities ensures we will be well-positioned to respond to change. We are also building out our AWS infrastructure in Singapore to further support CTV growth - including live streaming. Now more than ever, we intend to be at the forefront of the strongest segment of industry growth for the foreseeable future, and ensure our infrastructure is equipped to accommodate these developments.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

