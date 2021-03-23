 

Alnylam to Present Full 9-Month Results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the American Academy of Neurology Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 9-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis, at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held April 17-22. The Company previously announced positive topline 9-month results from the HELIOS-A study in January. Additional data from Alnylam’s ATTR amyloidosis program, including updates from the ongoing open-label extension study of ONPATTRO (patisiran) in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, will also be presented at AAN, along with data from the Phase 3 ENVISION study of GIVLAARI in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).

“The depth and breadth of data that will be presented at AAN from across our RNAi product and pipeline portfolio reinforce the tremendous progress we have made with developing potentially transformative medicines for patients with rare diseases,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President of R&D at Alnylam. “In January we announced positive topline results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, the fifth of our investigational RNAi medicines to reach that significant milestone. We are excited for the upcoming presentation of the full 9-month HELIOS-A results as we believe in the potential of vutrisiran, as a low-dose, once quarterly, subcutaneously administered treatment option for patients living with a progressive, life-threatening, multi-system disease. We look forward to submitting our U.S. regulatory filing for marketing approval of vutrisiran in early 2021 as we continue to make progress towards building what we believe will be an industry-leading franchise of medicines for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.”

hATTR Amyloidosis

  • HELIOS-A: 9-month Results from the Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy
     Oral Presentation
    Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET
    Lead Author: David Adams
  • Global Open-label Extension: 24-month Data in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis
     Oral Presentation
    Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET
    Lead Author: David Adams
  • Impact of Patisiran on Activities of Daily Living and Functional Status in hATTR Amyloidosis
     Oral Presentation
    Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:08 pm ET
    Lead Author: Amanda Peltier
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam to Present Full 9-Month Results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the American Academy of Neurology Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 9-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces NIH-Led Research Affirming that PD-L1 T-haNK Therapy Overcomes T-Cell Escape ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Alnylam Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Summary
09.03.21
Soleo Health to Administer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ GIVLAARI (givosiran) for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria in Adults
22.02.21
Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences