Alnylam to Present Full 9-Month Results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the American Academy of Neurology Virtual Annual Meeting 2021
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 9-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis, at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held April 17-22. The Company previously announced positive topline 9-month results from the HELIOS-A study in January. Additional data from Alnylam’s ATTR amyloidosis program, including updates from the ongoing open-label extension study of ONPATTRO (patisiran) in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, will also be presented at AAN, along with data from the Phase 3 ENVISION study of GIVLAARI in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).
“The depth and breadth of data that will be presented at AAN from across our RNAi product and pipeline portfolio reinforce the tremendous progress we have made with developing potentially transformative medicines for patients with rare diseases,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President of R&D at Alnylam. “In January we announced positive topline results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, the fifth of our investigational RNAi medicines to reach that significant milestone. We are excited for the upcoming presentation of the full 9-month HELIOS-A results as we believe in the potential of vutrisiran, as a low-dose, once quarterly, subcutaneously administered treatment option for patients living with a progressive, life-threatening, multi-system disease. We look forward to submitting our U.S. regulatory filing for marketing approval of vutrisiran in early 2021 as we continue to make progress towards building what we believe will be an industry-leading franchise of medicines for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.”
hATTR Amyloidosis
HELIOS-A: 9-month Results from the Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy
Oral Presentation
Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET
Lead Author: David Adams
Global Open-label Extension: 24-month Data in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis
Oral Presentation
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET
Lead Author: David Adams
Impact of Patisiran on Activities of Daily Living and Functional Status in hATTR Amyloidosis
Oral Presentation
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:08 pm ET
Lead Author: Amanda Peltier
Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) as a Potential Biomarker of Treatment Response in Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis: Data from the Patisiran Global OLE Study
