 

Avaya Appoints Kathleen Sullivan as Vice President, Commercial Segment to Help Businesses Increase Velocity of Digital Transformation

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has appointed Kathleen Sullivan as Vice President to lead a newly created Commercial Segment team in North America. Sullivan is responsible for delivering cloud-focused resources for SMB, Midmarket and Enterprise customers and the partners that serve them, to further enable this large segment of new and existing customers to realize the benefits of Avaya OneCloud experience platform solutions.

“As Avaya accelerates its transformation as a cloud and SaaS leader, we continue to evolve our team, and the Commercial Segment group is guiding businesses on their digital transformations with velocity and care, enabling them to achieve exceptional outcomes that have immediate impact,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Avaya. “The Avaya OneCloud platform of CCaaS, UCaaS, CPaaS and devices is helping more clients and partners successfully adapt and win with new ways of engaging with their customers and employees with smarter, more flexible and more personalized collaboration and communications. Kathleen has tremendous experience leading teams to be agile and responsive in meeting and anticipating client needs, and she is a fantastic addition to Avaya.”

Kathleen comes to Avaya from Verizon where she held leadership positions in Sales and Marketing, bringing deep expertise in the areas of new channel and business creation, product management and portfolio marketing. Kathleen’s segment background is diverse, having experience with SMB, enterprise, wholesale, and carrier retail Sales and Marketing. As Sales Vice President, she created and led the National Accounts and Solutions Architect organization, growing revenue more than 65 percent. Her Marketing roles include Chief Marketing Officer for Verizon Digital Media Services, where she held revenue responsibility and led the marketing strategy, product management, and communications efforts.

“I am thrilled to join Avaya at this critical point in the company's transformation, and I’m excited to help guide our team’s focus as we help partners and customers evolve their businesses to be successful in the new economy,” Sullivan said. “We strive to make it simple and attractive to update their communications and collaboration platform with Avaya OneCloud, helping our channel and our end-users grow during this time of radical and exciting business process change. With our cloud and subscription business now over one third of our revenue and growing, we have the right offers at the right time to address this growing business need.”

