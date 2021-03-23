 

Oblong Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call for March 30, 2021

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-0792
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-689-8263
Please Reference Conference ID: 13717766

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143996.

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO, and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13717766.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.



