Park ‘N Fly Speeds Up Development Cycles by 29% with Dynatrace

Travel in the United States fell by more than 60% last year. To succeed in this challenging and competitive industry, Park ‘N Fly increased its investments in digital innovation, which included migrating to a cloud-native architecture based on Kubernetes and Microsoft Azure. Automatic and intelligent observability delivered by Dynatrace has enabled the company’s digital team to tame the complexity of this constantly changing IT environment and innovate faster.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced Park ‘N Fly, the leading off-airport parking provider, is using Dynatrace to accelerate development cycles and deliver exceptional digital experiences across mobile and web apps, and airport kiosks.

“Working without Dynatrace is like going cave diving without a light – we’re just not able to see what’s around us, and can’t map our technologies,” said Ken Schirrmacher, Senior Director of Information Technology at Park ‘N Fly. “With Dynatrace, we’ve cut through the darkness to make sense of our complex environment and gain rich, real-time insights into how our efforts to enhance digital performance are impacting business outcomes.”

Park ‘N Fly’s team has been able to develop new digital services faster and with more confidence due to Dynatrace’s precise, AI-powered insights and continuous automation. By automatically identifying anomalies that have true business impact, and alerting when problems occur, Dynatrace has enabled the team to resolve issues before customers are ever impacted. In addition, Dynatrace’s automation dramatically reduces manual-intensive tasks, through continuous discovery, and automatic configuration and instrumentation. As a result, Park ‘N Fly has been able to accelerate development cycles by 29% on average, including a 43% improvement during its busiest two-week sprint.

“Dynatrace allows us to innovate much faster, which has been instrumental in the launch of major new customer-facing features for our mobile app, particularly our Come Get Me and Shuttle Tracker features,” continued Schirrmacher. “Dynatrace’s AI capabilities have given our digital teams the confidence to try new things, knowing they can quickly assess the business impact of their changes and resolve any issues, instead of spending days or weeks trying to understand the outcomes of their efforts.”

