The ODP Corporation to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Spring Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The conference presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relation’s section of the company’s website at investor.theodpcorp.com for 90 days following the event.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, D. Anthony Scaglione, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Sidoti & Company’s Spring Virtual Investor Conference on March 24 th , at approximately 8:30 am (ET).

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

