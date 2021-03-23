Allied Esports Teams Up with Xsens for World’s First Professional Esports Tournament Production Featuring Live Animated Casters

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has teamed up with Xsens, a global leader in inertial motion capture products, to bring live animated casters to a professional esports tournament production for the first time.

Allied Esports is turning shoutcasters into live animated characters using Xsens’ inertial motion technology for a first-of-its-kind esports tournament broadcast in April. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through the use of Xsens’ MVN motion capture systems, used in popular films and series such as Black Panther and The Mandalorian, Allied Esports will transform its tournament casters into animated characters. The exclusively designed live motion avatars will provide fans with a fun and engaging viewing experience specific to the game being played, and create unique, innovative opportunities for brand and product integration.

“As gaming and esports viewership continues to grow, we need to push the boundaries of competitive content to provide new and engaging viewing experiences for our audiences and partners,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re thrilled to make history again with the Legend Series and use Xsens’ innovative motion capture animation technology to create a first-of-its-kind broadcast experience in esports.”

“Allied Esports is taking live esports broadcasting to the next level by adding live animated casters to the tournaments,” said Rob Löring, Business Director at Xsens. “This is very challenging, and in such a demanding technical environment, Xsens is the only solution to give a reliable performance.”

The three-day, €5,000, winner-take-all CS:GO Legend Series tournament, featuring teams Apeks, Club Brugge, Nexus and NLG, will be produced out of Allied Esports’ AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany, from April 10-12 and live-streamed on Allied Esports’ North American and European Twitch channels. Inside the motion capture suits will be casters Robert Jan Kortooms (@RJcasts) and Thiadrik Oldersma (@Toldersma), who will inject their personalities and CS:GO expertise into the animated characters and tournament broadcast.