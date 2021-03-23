 

ServiceNow to Acquire Intellibot to Help Businesses Automate Any Workflow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) company based in Hyderabad, India. Intellibot extends ServiceNow’s core workflow capabilities by helping customers automate repetitive tasks for intelligent, end-to-end automation. ServiceNow intends to build Intellibot's capabilities natively into the Now Platform to enable customers to more easily integrate with both modern and legacy systems to drive productivity and strengthen existing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) efforts.

“ServiceNow is the platform of platforms for the workflow revolution, offering powerful end-to-end automation capabilities that allow customers to streamline business decisions and unlock new levels of productivity,” said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Our customers represent nearly 80 percent of the Fortune 500, and the vast majority are trying to drive automation across a mix of legacy and modern applications. With Intellibot, we will extend ServiceNow’s ability to help customers connect systems so they can easily automate workflows and drive productivity.”

ServiceNow recently delivered the Now Platform Quebec Release to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by innovating quickly, being more agile, and operating more productively within a new world of work hastened by COVID. Intellibot will complement these capabilities, extending ServiceNow’s existing AI and ML, integrations, low-code development, process mining, process automation, NLX, chatbot, and virtual agent capabilities.

“We are proud to join forces with ServiceNow as it continues to invest in powerful end-to-end automation capabilities to make the world of work, work better for people,” said Srikanth Vemulapalli, CTO and co-founder of Intellibot. “Our RPA combined with ServiceNow workflows will help businesses better connect disparate systems to accelerate innovation and thrive in a new world of work.”

Expanded footprint in India

This acquisition supports ServiceNow’s broader commitment to the Indian market, which represents one of the company’s fastest growing markets. The company plans to develop two new data center facilities in India by the first quarter of 2022. These new data centers will meet local data residency requirements, form part of ServiceNow’s advanced high-availability architecture, and will continue to support the scalability of the company’s cloud services. India hosts ServiceNow’s second largest research and development center and is a growing talent hub for the organization. ServiceNow plans to double its staff in the country within the next three years.

