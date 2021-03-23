Lomiko Hires BRIDGE for Community Relations

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained BRIDGE, and its principal and founder Siri C. Genik, to provide strategic advisory services in the development of relations with the First Nations and local communities surrounding the La Loutre Project.

Ms. Genik has over 25 years of experience working on mining and infrastructure projects in Canada and around the world. In Québec Ms. Genik has supported several mining clients, as well as infrastructure projects, with their community relations and stakeholder engagement. She is a respected subject-matter expert in ESG and Sustainability, Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communications. Ms. Genik will work with the Lomiko Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee established in November 2020 to ensure the project receives input from all stakeholders.

She is a member of the Board of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) and sits on its Sustainability Committee. In 2018 she was awarded the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”)’s Distinguished Lecturer Award for CSR. Prior to founding Bridge in 2013, Ms. Genik was working with BHP in Canada. Ms. Genik is perfectly fluent in French, as well as English and Spanish.

“Lomiko is excited to have Siri join its team and is looking forward to building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with the surrounding First Nations and local community of the La Loutre Project, through continued open, transparent and collaborative communication.” stated A. Paul Gill, CEO.

Lomiko Technical Safety and Sustainability Committee (LTSSC)

Lomiko is focused on the exploration and development of flake graphite in Quebec for the new green economy. Lomiko established the LTSSC to oversee the assessment of the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property and liaise with service providers, technical staff and stakeholders to put forward a series of documents including but not limited to, Graphite Characterization and Metallurgy, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and if required pre-feasibility, bulk samples, pilot plant, feasibility and construction. The Committee is responsible for advising the Board of Directors to make crucial decisions on the project.

Quebec’s Role in The New Green Economy

In 2020, The Quebec Government released the Quebec Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (“The Quebec Plan”) which indicates graphite demand would likely increase 300-500% in the coming decades as more is used in the production of spherical graphite for anode portion of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion batteries. Quebec has an opportunity play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and become a key provider of critical battery materials to the North American economy.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005476/en/