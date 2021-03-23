 

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Prices Private Offering of $300 Million of 0.50% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2051 and Announces Certain Terms of Repurchase Agreement with Certares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced today that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering $300 million aggregate original principal amount of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 (the “Debentures”) exchangeable for Tripadvisor, Inc. (“TRIP”) common stock. Liberty TripAdvisor has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase additional Debentures in an aggregate original principal amount of up to $30 million.

Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty TripAdvisor, at its option, may deliver shares of TRIP common stock or the value thereof in cash or a combination of shares of TRIP common stock and cash. Initially, 14.3299 shares of TRIP common stock are attributable to each $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, representing an initial exchange price of approximately $69.78 for each share of TRIP common stock. A total of 4,298,970 shares of TRIP common stock are attributable to the Debentures (assuming the initial purchasers do not exercise their option to purchase additional Debentures). Interest will be payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year, commencing June 30, 2021. The Debentures may be redeemed by Liberty TripAdvisor, in whole or in part, on or after March 27, 2025. Holders of Debentures also have the right to require Liberty TripAdvisor to purchase their Debentures on March 27, 2025. The redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, plus any final period distribution.

The offering is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Liberty TripAdvisor intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the repurchase of a portion of Liberty TripAdvisor’s 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Shares”) in a pending private transaction (the “Certares Transaction”) with an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”), previously announced by Liberty TripAdvisor (and to pay fees and expenses related to such transaction), and for other general corporate purposes.

