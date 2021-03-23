Agilysys Announces New Cloud-Native Hospitality Marketing Solution – Agilysys Digital Marketing
Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the availability of its innovative new, hospitality marketing solution, Agilysys Digital Marketing.
Agilysys Digital Marketing is a powerful modern cloud-native hospitality marketing automation solution that empowers hospitality providers to deliver personalized, brand-crafted messaging and promotional offers to their guests. It simplifies email and SMS marketing communication with guests through event and campaign-based business rules. Marketers can segment guests by type or other criteria and send context-related communications at time of reservation, check-in, check-out or to support defined marketing campaigns and offers.
The module’s flexible design and easy-to-use interface, combined with robust API integration to other Agilysys and 3rd party solutions, provides comprehensive yet easy to use capabilities to engage with guests at each stage of their journey and remain connected with personalized, incentivized offers to encourage repeat visits.
Key product features include:
-
Guest Surveys – The Agilysys Digital Marketing survey module enables creation of digital surveys which can be sent to guests to collect and take action on feedback regarding recent stays,
information about targeted amenities or services, or to gauge interest in potential new offerings. A simple drag and drop interface with preconfigured question types makes survey building fast
and easy.
-
Personalized Content & Offers - Each guest message can be tailored to the guest’s profile, their history, and their stay – generating both new and upsell revenue opportunities. Family
travelers can be offered a suite family room upsell, while business travelers can be offered a room on the club floor. The possibilities can be tailored to the particular needs of each property
and segments served.
-
Guest Information From Any System – Content from multiple guest systems can be combined into a single guest itinerary – delivering the guest a single view of their journey, with details of
each of their activities. Additional service and revenue opportunities can be showcased by highlighting activities available at the property.
-
Targeted Marketing Campaigns - Drip campaigns deliver relevant content and offers to guests at each stage of their journey with context-related offers at booking, pre-arrival, check-in and
check-out. Full campaigns can be targeted to specific market segments to generate new bookings, reward returning guests and drive additional revenue per booking.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare