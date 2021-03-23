Agilysys Announces New Cloud-Native Hospitality Marketing Solution – Agilysys Digital Marketing

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the availability of its innovative new, hospitality marketing solution, Agilysys Digital Marketing.

Agilysys Digital Marketing is a powerful modern cloud-native hospitality marketing automation solution that empowers hospitality providers to deliver personalized, brand-crafted messaging and promotional offers to their guests. It simplifies email and SMS marketing communication with guests through event and campaign-based business rules. Marketers can segment guests by type or other criteria and send context-related communications at time of reservation, check-in, check-out or to support defined marketing campaigns and offers.