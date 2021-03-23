 

GeoComply Announces Blackstone Growth and Atairos as its First Institutional Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

GeoComply Solutions Inc. (“GeoComply” or “the Company”) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement for minority investments led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (“Blackstone”) and from Atairos. The partnership – which represents the first commitment of institutional capital to the company – aims to support GeoComply’s continued growth in its core markets and help accelerate expansion into new verticals.

GeoComply operates at the center of a new generation of cybersecurity companies, leveraging advanced geolocation data to make better risk-based decisions. Working as a critical piece of the infrastructure for some of the world’s largest tech companies, GeoComply has become a global market-leader for compliance-grade geolocation data, which provides an important piece of the risk industries’ decision-making engine.

“Our mission at GeoComply is to empower the future of Digital Trust, and with Blackstone and Atairos as investors, we are taking a material leap forward to make it a reality,” said Anna Sainsbury, Founder and Chairman of GeoComply. “GeoComply has received countless investment enquiries over the past few years but was in the fortunate position to wait until the right opportunity came along. In Blackstone and Atairos, we found the investors we were looking for, not only with deep insight into Software and Gaming, but also the Financial Services & Broadcasting verticals. We valued their ability to trust and empower founders like David and me to maintain our company values as we execute to our fullest potential. Their integrity and professionalism throughout the process was exceptional and we welcome their expertise and guidance as we grow our business and move into new markets.”

Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, said: “We are deeply proud to have been selected as GeoComply’s first institutional backers and invest in a clear market leader. We believe the company is poised for significant further expansion in the years ahead – particularly given their mission-critical role in delivering compliance software solutions to the fast-growing, global online gaming and sports betting industry. Anna and David have built an incredible business, and we are excited to work closely with them as they look to further increase the company’s already strong leadership position into new markets and opportunities.”

Seite 1 von 2
The Blackstone Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoComply Announces Blackstone Growth and Atairos as its First Institutional Investors GeoComply Solutions Inc. (“GeoComply” or “the Company”) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement for minority investments led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (“Blackstone”) and from Atairos. The partnership – which represents …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces NIH-Led Research Affirming that PD-L1 T-haNK Therapy Overcomes T-Cell Escape ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Blackstone Announces $4.5 Billion Final Close of Blackstone Growth (BXG) Fund, Largest First-time Growth Equity Vehicle in History
18.03.21
Blackstone Agrees to Acquire DESOTEC, Leading European Environmental Services Company
15.03.21
Blackstone Hires Scott Bommer as Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management’s (BAAM) new Horizon Platform
12.03.21
Blackstone Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund
22.02.21
Blackstone meldet Berufung von Iain Conn, früher CEO bei Centrica, zum Senior Advisor for Energy and Sustainability Investing