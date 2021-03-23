GeoComply Announces Blackstone Growth and Atairos as its First Institutional Investors

GeoComply operates at the center of a new generation of cybersecurity companies, leveraging advanced geolocation data to make better risk-based decisions. Working as a critical piece of the infrastructure for some of the world’s largest tech companies, GeoComply has become a global market-leader for compliance-grade geolocation data, which provides an important piece of the risk industries’ decision-making engine.

GeoComply Solutions Inc. (“GeoComply” or “the Company”) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement for minority investments led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (“Blackstone”) and from Atairos. The partnership – which represents the first commitment of institutional capital to the company – aims to support GeoComply’s continued growth in its core markets and help accelerate expansion into new verticals.

“Our mission at GeoComply is to empower the future of Digital Trust, and with Blackstone and Atairos as investors, we are taking a material leap forward to make it a reality,” said Anna Sainsbury, Founder and Chairman of GeoComply. “GeoComply has received countless investment enquiries over the past few years but was in the fortunate position to wait until the right opportunity came along. In Blackstone and Atairos, we found the investors we were looking for, not only with deep insight into Software and Gaming, but also the Financial Services & Broadcasting verticals. We valued their ability to trust and empower founders like David and me to maintain our company values as we execute to our fullest potential. Their integrity and professionalism throughout the process was exceptional and we welcome their expertise and guidance as we grow our business and move into new markets.”

Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, said: “We are deeply proud to have been selected as GeoComply’s first institutional backers and invest in a clear market leader. We believe the company is poised for significant further expansion in the years ahead – particularly given their mission-critical role in delivering compliance software solutions to the fast-growing, global online gaming and sports betting industry. Anna and David have built an incredible business, and we are excited to work closely with them as they look to further increase the company’s already strong leadership position into new markets and opportunities.”