 

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2021

23.03.2021   

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of January 31, 2021.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020
Total Net Assets (a)

$

176,028,815

 

$

169,947,451

 

$

176,345,741

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)

$

8.14

 

$

7.86

 

$

8.15

 

Market Price Per Share

$

7.84

 

$

7.19

 

$

7.78

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(3.69

)%

 

(8.52

)%

 

(4.54

)%

Outstanding Shares

 

21,632,934

 

 

21,632,934

 

 

21,632,934

 

  Total Net Investment Income (b)

$

1,445,984

 

$

1,440,192

 

$

1,487,313

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$

6,050,174

 

$

(1,648,057

)

$

2,580,344

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$

7,496,158

 

$

(207,865

)

$

4,067,657

 

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (b)

$

0.07

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.07

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$

0.28

 

$

(0.08

)

$

0.12

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$

0.35

 

$

(0.01

)

$

0.19

 

  Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

$

(172,092

)

$

(203,282

)

$

101,555

 

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (c)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

$

0.00

 

*

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(b) For the quarter indicated.
(c) As of the date indicated above.
* Amount represents less than $0.01 per share.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

