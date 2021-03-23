Digital Ally, Inc. Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Operating Results

Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the fiscal 2020 year in a press release prior to the investor conference call on March 31, 2021.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-761-0863 and entering conference ID #7465801 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.