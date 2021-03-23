 

eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Italy

One of the Fastest-growing Global Real Estate Companies Extends its Footprint In Continental Europe, With the Opening of eXp Italy

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, has expanded into Italy, under the eXp Italy banner. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in 10 other countries and locations, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, Puerto Rico, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 49,000 agents across the globe.

eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion is being led by Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global and an international real estate veteran with experience opening markets around the world.

“In the midst of a shifting global market due to COVID-19, our company and global regions have seen unprecedented growth. As we continue to expand throughout continental Europe, we are thrilled to introduce the eXp model and culture to Italy, a country in which we have already registered substantial interest,” said Valdes. “Italy continues to see high demand in major cities. With central bank policies and capital flows creating favorable market conditions, the country has demonstrated a resilient housing market that we are excited to be a part of. As the fourth-largest economy in Europe, Italy is a key player in our expansion. Our agent-centric model has provided life-changing benefits in 11 countries so far and will be a welcome addition to the choices available to real estate agents in Italy.”

eXp Italy’s brokerage operations will be led by Denis Andrian, Director, eXp Italy. Andrian brings decades of experience in the European luxury real estate market.

“The last year has brought about major changes in the Italian real estate industry, with nearly all real estate agencies facing an immediate need to adapt to the digitized market,” said Andrian. “eXp is entering Italy at an ideal time, as the business model provides a solution to the new needs of real estate agents, which include a virtual work structure, a global community, distance learning, and the ability to meet a changing market with innovation and agility. With its cloud-based structure, competitive model and low fixed costs, eXp offers a high level of professionalism and quality service to the end consumer. The future of the real estate market has arrived in Italy with eXp!”

