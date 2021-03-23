COMPASS Pathways granted two US patents

 

London, UK – 23 March 2021    

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has been granted two new patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These patents cover oral formulations of COMPASS’s synthetic psilocybin in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), which includes treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

US Patent No 10,954,259 was granted on 23 March 2021, with claims to COMPASS’s high-purity crystalline psilocybin (including the form used in its synthetic formulation, COMP360), pharmaceutical formulations containing crystalline psilocybin and methods of treating MDD with the crystalline psilocybin.

US Patent No 10,947,257 was granted on 16 March 2021, with claims to oral dosage forms of crystalline psilocybin and methods of treating MDD with the oral dosage forms.

“These patents are a critical milestone in our efforts to establish a new evidence-based option to help patients with depression in the US,” said George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of COMPASS Pathways. “Through these grants, the USPTO has recognised our innovations. These decisions enable us to continue to do the highest quality clinical research and bring potentially life-changing care to patients who might benefit from this therapy.”

COMPASS’s first US patent, No 10,519,175, was granted in December 2019 and covers the use of formulations of COMPASS’s high-purity crystalline psilocybin in psilocybin therapy for patients with TRD.

COMP360 is being investigated in a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD. COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for this application in 2018. Data from the phase IIb trial is expected in late 2021.


﻿About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

