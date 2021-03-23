IGT.BET’s Recent Rebrand and Launch of BLITZPOOLS is an Overwhelming Success

The launch of BLITZPOOLS, already one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms, included the signing of cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as ambassadors. IGT.BET and BLITZPOOLS could not be happier with the impact these professionals have already made and are excited for what the future holds. The engagement and activation of each star’s respective fan base has been exceptional. Planning for further and increased player interaction is already underway.

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc (IGT.BET) (“ Interactive Games Technologies Inc ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTC: BLITF) – is pleased to announce the rebrand and launch of its recently acquired skill-based fantasy gaming product, BLITZPOOLS, is exceeding expectations. With a soft launch March 1 st and official launch March 8 th BLITZPOOLS is already over 150,000 new registrations and expects to close the month with over 250,000 new players. It is clear the industry leading product and brand positioning is resonating with the Indian fantasy gaming audience.

The launch of BLITZPOOLS also included the engagement of several celebrities and influencers in India including but not limited to Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Natasia Stankovic and Mouni Roy. With a total audience in excess of 215 million, these partnerships have been a huge success. The business has seen its pools with partners fill up in record time, a testament to the market appetite to play in pools with aspirational personalities combined with the opportunity to win industry leading cash and prizes for the most skilled fantasy gamers.

Appointment of Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Brendan Purdy has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource, life sciences, and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions fundamental to the Canadian junior equity markets. Prior to receiving his J.D. from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration. Mr. Purdy was previously CEO of Enforcer Gold Corp. and High Hampton Holdings Corp., and has served as director of several private and public companies. Mr. Purdy is currently serving on the board of DGTL Holdings Inc., a digital media technology incubator.