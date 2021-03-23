 

IGT.BET’s Recent Rebrand and Launch of BLITZPOOLS is an Overwhelming Success

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc (IGT.BET) (“Interactive Games Technologies Inc” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTC: BLITF) – is pleased to announce the rebrand and launch of its recently acquired skill-based fantasy gaming product, BLITZPOOLS, is exceeding expectations. With a soft launch March 1st and official launch March 8th BLITZPOOLS is already over 150,000 new registrations and expects to close the month with over 250,000 new players. It is clear the industry leading product and brand positioning is resonating with the Indian fantasy gaming audience.

The launch of BLITZPOOLS, already one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms, included the signing of cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as ambassadors. IGT.BET and BLITZPOOLS could not be happier with the impact these professionals have already made and are excited for what the future holds. The engagement and activation of each star’s respective fan base has been exceptional. Planning for further and increased player interaction is already underway.

The launch of BLITZPOOLS also included the engagement of several celebrities and influencers in India including but not limited to Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Natasia Stankovic and Mouni Roy. With a total audience in excess of 215 million, these partnerships have been a huge success. The business has seen its pools with partners fill up in record time, a testament to the market appetite to play in pools with aspirational personalities combined with the opportunity to win industry leading cash and prizes for the most skilled fantasy gamers.

Appointment of Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Brendan Purdy has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource, life sciences, and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions fundamental to the Canadian junior equity markets. Prior to receiving his J.D. from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration. Mr. Purdy was previously CEO of Enforcer Gold Corp. and High Hampton Holdings Corp., and has served as director of several private and public companies. Mr. Purdy is currently serving on the board of DGTL Holdings Inc., a digital media technology incubator.

Seite 1 von 4
Interactive Games Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGT.BET’s Recent Rebrand and Launch of BLITZPOOLS is an Overwhelming Success TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interactive Games Technologies Inc (IGT.BET) (“Interactive Games Technologies Inc” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTC: BLITF) – is pleased to announce the rebrand and launch of its recently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Interactive Games Technologies Inc. announces corporate strategy to enter US market
08.03.21
IGT.BET Partners with India’s Top Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha