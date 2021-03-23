 

Arizona Gold Reports Progress Towards Gold Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to provide a project update at its 100% owned Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States.

Project Funding

As previously announced on November 23, 2020 the Company closed a US$18 million project financing with Star Royalties Ltd. for the restart of operations at the Copperstone gold mine. The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first two US$6 million installments having been received. The remaining US$6 million installment will be advanced at the request of Arizona Gold, as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone gold mine.

Initial installments, totaling US$12 million, are being allocated to advance detailed engineering, secure long term lead equipment, perform pre-operational mining activities and to prepare the plant area for installation of the new Whole Ore Leach (“WOL”) processing equipment. Targeted restart of the Copperstone gold mine is Q4-2021. The Company is currently focused on securing long term lead items, recruiting key personnel, finalizing detailed engineering for the mine and mill, and sourcing underground mining contractors and equipment.

Optimization and Engineering

  • Final Engineering - The Company has secured several key consultants for the mine and are in the process of finalizing details to prepare the project for operations. Related to the underground mine, ongoing work includes final recommendations in the areas of backfill design, geotechnical, ventilation, water management and electrical infrastructure;

  • Backfill and Ground Control - Preliminary conclusions from geotechnical studies have indicated the opportunity for wider allowable mining widths than originally contemplated. In addition, early results from backfill testing have indicated high and early achievements of the strength of backfill using mine development material. These conclusions have the potential to enhance previously estimated production efficiencies;

  • Mine Engineering - Final mine design and schedules are being prepared in preparation for the forthcoming reserve update and ramp up to full mine production. Considerations in the design and schedule include optimizing work flows and implementing newly identified advantages related to ore sequencing, production efficiencies, haul profiles and advancement of utilities including ventilation;
    Seite 1 von 3
    Arizona Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arizona Gold Reports Progress Towards Gold Production TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to provide a project update at its 100% owned Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Arizona Gold Drills 43.97 g/t Gold and Provides Drilling Update
24.02.21
Arizona Gold Receives Second Tranche of Project Financing - Executes 3 % Royalty Purchase Agreement - Appoints CFO