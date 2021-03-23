Arizona Gold Reports Progress Towards Gold Production
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to provide a project update at its 100% owned Copperstone
gold mine located in Arizona, United States.
Project Funding
As previously announced on November 23, 2020 the Company closed a US$18 million project financing with Star Royalties Ltd. for the restart of operations at the Copperstone gold mine. The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first two US$6 million installments having been received. The remaining US$6 million installment will be advanced at the request of Arizona Gold, as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone gold mine.
Initial installments, totaling US$12 million, are being allocated to advance detailed engineering, secure long term lead equipment, perform pre-operational mining activities and to prepare the plant area for installation of the new Whole Ore Leach (“WOL”) processing equipment. Targeted restart of the Copperstone gold mine is Q4-2021. The Company is currently focused on securing long term lead items, recruiting key personnel, finalizing detailed engineering for the mine and mill, and sourcing underground mining contractors and equipment.
Optimization and Engineering
Final Engineering - The Company has secured several key consultants for the mine and are in the process of finalizing details to prepare the project for operations. Related to
the underground mine, ongoing work includes final recommendations in the areas of backfill design, geotechnical, ventilation, water management and electrical infrastructure;
Backfill and Ground Control - Preliminary conclusions from geotechnical studies have indicated the opportunity for wider allowable mining widths than originally contemplated. In
addition, early results from backfill testing have indicated high and early achievements of the strength of backfill using mine development material. These conclusions have the potential to
enhance previously estimated production efficiencies;
Mine Engineering - Final mine design and schedules are being prepared in preparation for the forthcoming reserve update and ramp up to full mine production. Considerations in the
design and schedule include optimizing work flows and implementing newly identified advantages related to ore sequencing, production efficiencies, haul profiles and advancement of utilities
including ventilation;
