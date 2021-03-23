Arizona Gold Reports Progress Towards Gold Production

As previously announced on November 23, 2020 the Company closed a US$18 million project financing with Star Royalties Ltd. for the restart of operations at the Copperstone gold mine. The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first two US$6 million installments having been received. The remaining US$6 million installment will be advanced at the request of Arizona Gold, as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone gold mine.

Initial installments, totaling US$12 million, are being allocated to advance detailed engineering, secure long term lead equipment, perform pre-operational mining activities and to prepare the plant area for installation of the new Whole Ore Leach (“WOL”) processing equipment. Targeted restart of the Copperstone gold mine is Q4-2021. The Company is currently focused on securing long term lead items, recruiting key personnel, finalizing detailed engineering for the mine and mill, and sourcing underground mining contractors and equipment.

Optimization and Engineering