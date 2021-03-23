 

Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021

23.03.2021   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2021 AT 2:00 PM (EET)

Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today 23 March 2021 in Helsinki, Finland.

The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.07 for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 1.08 for each of outstanding class B shares. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of dividend distribution, 25 March 2021, are registered as shareholders in the company's shareholder register. The dividend payment day is 1 April 2021.

The meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and the remuneration report. The meeting granted discharge from liability to the CEO and the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2020.

The number of the Board members was confirmed at nine. The current Board members Tapio Hakakari, Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Johanna Lamminen, Kaisa Olkkonen, Teuvo Salminen and Heikki Soljama were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Jaakko Eskola and Casimir Lindholm were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, both of them independent of the company and its significant shareholders. The former Board member Peter Immonen had informed that he will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors.

The yearly remunerations stayed unchanged: EUR 85,000 will be paid to the Chairman of the Board, EUR 60,000 to the Vice Chairman, EUR 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, and EUR 45,000 to the other Board members. In addition, members are paid EUR 1,000 for attendance at board and committee meetings. 30 percent of the yearly remuneration will be paid in Cargotec's class B shares and the rest in cash and Cargotec will cover the transfer taxes related to the Board remuneration paid in shares.

The Annual General Meeting elected accounting firm Ernst & Young Oy as the company’s auditor. The fees to the auditors were decided to be paid according to their invoice reviewed by the company.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of Cargotec's shares with non-restricted equity. Altogether no more than 6,400,000 shares in the company may be purchased and/or accepted as pledge, of which no more than 952,000 are class A shares and 5,448,000 are class B shares. This authorisation shall remain in effect for a period of 18 months from the resolution by the general meeting and it will supersede the previous one.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


