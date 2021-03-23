 

Todos Medical Enters Into Automation and Reagent Supply Agreement with MAJL Diagnostics

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, and ATLANTA, GA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireTodos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an automation and reagent supply agreement with MAJL Diagnostics (“MAJL”).  Under the terms of the agreement, Todos will implement its automation solution, including Tecan liquid handlers, automated RNA extraction machines, as well as a 384-well PCR machine capable of conducting COVID, cancer genetics and pharmacogenomics testing, in order to become the provider of all COVID-19 PCR testing reagents and supplies. Upon completion of the automation process, MAJL will be capable of processing approximately 1,500 PCR COVID-19 tests per day. 

“We are very excited to work with MAJL as they look to increase their capacity for COVID-19 testing and we continue to expand the geographic footprint of our install-base,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos. “Our automation solution will enable MAJL to scale their testing capacity significantly and give them the ability to actively engage with larger business opportunities, including school districts in the Atlanta area. As MAJL increases its testing capacity, we look forward to helping with their growth, providing additional automation as needed.”

“We were very impressed with the system Todos has been able to put together,” said Lisa Cloud, President & CEO of MAJL Diagnostics. “We look forward to growing our COVID-19 PCR testing business in the months ahead and believe Todos’ scalable solution provides us with the flexibility to expand our capabilities proportionately with our marketing efforts.”

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com     

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

