Todos Medical Enters Into Automation and Reagent Supply Agreement with MAJL Diagnostics

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, and ATLANTA, GA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an automation and reagent supply agreement with MAJL Diagnostics (“MAJL”). Under the terms of the agreement, Todos will implement its automation solution, including Tecan liquid handlers, automated RNA extraction machines, as well as a 384-well PCR machine capable of conducting COVID, cancer genetics and pharmacogenomics testing, in order to become the provider of all COVID-19 PCR testing reagents and supplies. Upon completion of the automation process, MAJL will be capable of processing approximately 1,500 PCR COVID-19 tests per day.

“We are very excited to work with MAJL as they look to increase their capacity for COVID-19 testing and we continue to expand the geographic footprint of our install-base,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos. “Our automation solution will enable MAJL to scale their testing capacity significantly and give them the ability to actively engage with larger business opportunities, including school districts in the Atlanta area. As MAJL increases its testing capacity, we look forward to helping with their growth, providing additional automation as needed.”