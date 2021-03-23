Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in March 2021.



Cowen FinTech Bus Tour on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2:30pm ET

Scotiabank Telecom, Media & Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:40am ET

The events will be available via live webcast as well as archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.