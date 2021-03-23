 

Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Tuesday, March 30

Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons living with an autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, after the close of trading. Eledon’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-9039 
International: 201-689-8470 
Conference ID: 13717918
Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon’s website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals. is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which is especially important for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Furthermore AT-1501 is an IgG1 antibody specifically engineered to cripple the Fc effector function to potentially improve safety, as well as potentially provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other approaches. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: @Eledon_Pharma and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212.915.2577

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


