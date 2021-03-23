Porch Group Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Prior to March 22, 2021, holders of 7.1 million warrants voluntarily exercised their warrants resulting in $81.9 million in total cash proceeds to Porch. Additional Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock, which reflects the Company’s conservative estimate of the total number of outstanding Public Warrants as of March 22, at a price of $11.50 per share, representing approximately $17 million in potential incremental cash proceeds to Porch.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”). Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on April 16, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants.

The Company does not have access to information about private warrants that may have been sold and therefore became Public Warrants. If the Private Warrant holders have sold their warrants or choose to exercise for cash, then the Company may receive additional proceeds of up to $66 million for a total potential cash inflow of $165 million.

“This warrant redemption will strengthen our financial position at a low cost while further streamlining our capital structure,” said Porch Group CEO, Chairman, and Founder Matt Ehrlichman. “The warrant exercise will add more than $99 million—and up to $165 million—in cash to our balance sheet, positioning us well to execute our growth plan, which includes core business expansion, entering new home service verticals and potential strategic M&A.”

Public Warrant Details

Under the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), Porch is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant if the last sales price of the Company’s common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within any thirty-day (30) trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This performance threshold was achieved following the market close on March 12, 2021.