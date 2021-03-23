 

Porch Group Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

- Warrant Exercises Expected to Increase Cash Balance by More Than $99 Million While Streamlining Capital Structure -

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”). Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on April 16, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants.

Prior to March 22, 2021, holders of 7.1 million warrants voluntarily exercised their warrants resulting in $81.9 million in total cash proceeds to Porch. Additional Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock, which reflects the Company’s conservative estimate of the total number of outstanding Public Warrants as of March 22, at a price of $11.50 per share, representing approximately $17 million in potential incremental cash proceeds to Porch.

The Company does not have access to information about private warrants that may have been sold and therefore became Public Warrants. If the Private Warrant holders have sold their warrants or choose to exercise for cash, then the Company may receive additional proceeds of up to $66 million for a total potential cash inflow of $165 million.

“This warrant redemption will strengthen our financial position at a low cost while further streamlining our capital structure,” said Porch Group CEO, Chairman, and Founder Matt Ehrlichman. “The warrant exercise will add more than $99 million—and up to $165 million—in cash to our balance sheet, positioning us well to execute our growth plan, which includes core business expansion, entering new home service verticals and potential strategic M&A.”

Public Warrant Details
Under the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), Porch is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant if the last sales price of the Company’s common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within any thirty-day (30) trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This performance threshold was achieved following the market close on March 12, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Porch Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Porch Group Announces Redemption of Public Warrants - Warrant Exercises Expected to Increase Cash Balance by More Than $99 Million While Streamlining Capital Structure -SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Porch Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET