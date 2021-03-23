 

MCI Onehealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $10.5 to $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.0 to $38.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Based on preliminary financial information, the Company’s fourth quarter revenues are expected to be stronger than previously anticipated due to several factors, including:

  • Continued increase in telehealth adoption, representing over 50% of visits in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the offering only beginning in the second quarter of 2020
  • Continued recovery in government insured primary care in MCI Onehealth’s clinics
  • Record quarterly and annual revenue from the Company’s corporate health service offerings, which grew by approximately 140% during 2020 and 730% in the fourth quarter, representing an annualized run rate of $5 million

MCI Onehealth will provide full details of its financial results and an update on its progress towards achieving its key strategic initiatives when it releases its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the interim period and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after market close. The Company expects to hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer; Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer and Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations. Attendees are encouraged to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details  
   
Date: Tuesday March 30, 2021
   
Time:  4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
Duration: 60 minutes
   
Dial-in Canada/US: (833) 540-1153 (Toll-free)
  (918) 922-6528 (International)
Conference Call ID: 2629139
   
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpqozawb

About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. 

Seite 1 von 3
MCI Onehealth Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCI Onehealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s revenues are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin