MCI Onehealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce preliminary financial results for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $10.5 to $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.0 to $38.5 million for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020.
Based on preliminary financial information, the Company’s fourth quarter revenues are expected to be stronger than previously anticipated due to several factors, including:
- Continued increase in telehealth adoption, representing over 50% of visits in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the offering only beginning in the second quarter of 2020
- Continued recovery in government insured primary care in MCI Onehealth’s clinics
- Record quarterly and annual revenue from the Company’s corporate health service offerings, which grew by approximately 140% during 2020 and 730% in the fourth quarter, representing an
annualized run rate of $5 million
MCI Onehealth will provide full details of its financial results and an update on its progress towards achieving its key strategic initiatives when it releases its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the interim period and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after market close. The Company expects to hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer; Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer and Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations. Attendees are encouraged to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Tuesday March 30, 2021
|Time:
|4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
|Duration:
|60 minutes
|Dial-in Canada/US:
|(833) 540-1153 (Toll-free)
|(918) 922-6528 (International)
|Conference Call ID:
|2629139
|Webcast link:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpqozawb
About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare