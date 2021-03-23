MCI Onehealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI Onehealth” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $10.5 to $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.0 to $38.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.



Based on preliminary financial information, the Company’s fourth quarter revenues are expected to be stronger than previously anticipated due to several factors, including: