Scotts expands commitment to Long Island water quality with Turf Builder Long Island Lawn Food designed to help local residents protect water

100% of product profits invested back into local water protection programs

Local efforts to educate homeowners on proper lawn care

Expanded company investments on Long Island water infrastructure and outreach



MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water quality is one of the most critical environmental issues facing Long Island today. Rising temperatures, stormwater runoff and excess nitrogen are creating algal blooms that disrupt the health of the entire ecosystem. In an effort to help residents do their part to address the issue, today Scotts introduced Turf Builder Long Island Lawn Food, an innovation aimed at helping residents care for their lawns sustainably while protecting local water quality.

This new lawn fertilizer is specifically formulated to meet the local environmental needs of Long Island. Scotts Turf Builder Long Island Lawn Food, available this spring, contains 50 percent slow-release nitrogen and reduces the overall amount of nitrogen in each bag by 20 percent. The product was created specifically for Long Island’s soil and climate and meets the standards set by the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, an initiative focused on improving water quality across the island.

“Our company has deep roots on Long Island,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “My father Horace founded Miracle-Gro here nearly 70 years ago, and we’re serious about protecting the local environment. During the development of our new lawn food, we solicited feedback from key legislators and environmental groups across Long Island. I thank them for their leadership and support. It’s critical to me that, together, we do everything we can to help protect these waters. That’s why 100% of the profits from this new product will be reinvested back into local water protection programs for the next three years.”

Profits from Scotts Turf Builder Long Island Lawn Food will be donated to local community programs focused on improving water quality, including the replacement of faulty septic systems that can leach nutrients into the groundwater. The donation will be matched and enhanced by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. This builds on the company’s long-standing support though The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation for organizations such as the North Shore Land Alliance’s Water Education Program, which educates Long Island’s youngest residents about the importance of protecting our waterways.