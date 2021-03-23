CommAgility 5G Protocol Stack Selected for 5G Small Cell Research

“CommAgility was selected for its ability to provide a complete and tested 5G protocol stack for the research and development of next-generation wireless systems. Selecting a complete protocol stack like the SmallCellSTACK-5G software enables researchers to develop systems without worrying about interoperability limitations while providing portability of their designs,” stated Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility.

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ) announced that the 5G protocol stack ( SmallCellSTACK-5G ) software from its CommAgility brand, selected during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, by a large US-based university research center, is being used to successfully accelerate development of technology related to 5G small cells. The 5G protocol stack provides the performance, flexibility, and reliability required for research and testing of the latest 5G technology and system capabilities. The SmallCellSTACK-5G provided by CommAgility simplifies development and delivers a tested platform for researchers to build upon.

The CommAgility portfolio for 5G New Radio (NR) development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, a 5G core, and a reference chain. This comprehensive portfolio of 5G NR software simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks. Integration with available hardware accelerators and libraries is made easier by the software’s flexible architecture, and versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. CommAgility also offers the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated system, including both hardware and software, which is based on the NXP Layerscape Access 5G integrated SoC chipset.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



