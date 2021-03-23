 

One Year after COVID-19, New TransUnion Research Shows Digital Fraud Attempts Against Businesses Have Increased by 46%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

As attempts against businesses rise, more consumers say they are being targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their rate of digital schemes against businesses. In addition, TransUnion’s recent Global Consumer Pulse Study found that more than one in three global consumers have recently been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19.

TransUnion came to its conclusions about fraud against businesses based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite – TransUnion TruValidate.

It found the percent of suspected fraudulent digital transaction attempts1 against businesses worldwide increased 46% when comparing the following two periods: Period #1 (March 11, 2019 and March 10, 2020); Period #2 (March 11, 2020 -- when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic -- and March 10, 2021). In the U.S., this percentage increased 22% in the same timeframe.

“Fraudsters are always looking to take advantage of significant world events. The COVID-19 pandemic and its corresponding rapid digital acceleration brought about by stay-at-home orders is a global event unrivaled in the online age,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president of Global Fraud Solutions at TransUnion. “By analyzing billions of transactions we screened for fraud indicators over the past year, it has become clear that the war against the virus has also brought about a war against digital fraud.”

Globally across industries, TransUnion found the countries with the highest rate of suspected fraudulent digital transactions during the pandemic (from March 11, 2020 to March 10, 2021) were: 1) the Seychelles, 2) Kazakhstan and 3) Turkmenistan. In the U.S. overall during that same time period, TransUnion found the cities with the highest percent of suspected fraudulent transactions were: 1) Tempe, Ariz. 2) Hamtramck, Mich. and 3) Colonial Park, Pa.

Consumers Targeted By COVID-19 Schemes

TransUnion’s Global Consumer Pulse Study also found that as of March 16, 2021 the 36% of consumers who said they are being targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19 in the last three months is higher than approximately one year ago. In April 2020, 29% said they had been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19. In the U.S., this percentage increased from 26% to 38% in the same timeframe.

Seite 1 von 3
TransUnion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One Year after COVID-19, New TransUnion Research Shows Digital Fraud Attempts Against Businesses Have Increased by 46% As attempts against businesses rise, more consumers say they are being targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends found …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Positive Signs Abound Even as Many Household Incomes Still Negatively Impacted by COVID-19
11.03.21
Healthcare Providers and Payers Rank Top Data Challenges Amid Pandemic
11.03.21
TransUnion to Present at BofA Securities Information Services Conference
09.03.21
CORRECTION -- Uptick in Auto Insurance Shopping Follows Uneven Activity for Most of 2020
09.03.21
Uptick in Auto Insurance Shopping Follows Uneven Activity for Most of 2020
08.03.21
Canadian Credit Market Poised for Growth
02.03.21
Credit Activity of Renters Much Stronger than Macroeconomic Indicators Would Suggest
25.02.21
TransUnion Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share
22.02.21
TransUnion Expands Global Capability Centers to Bolster Innovation, Scalability and Talent