electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Silvert Medical Nv-Sa. For Western Europe

“Silvert Medical is proud and excited to represent electroCore’s non-invasive and drug-free medical treatment for chronic migraine and cluster headache. gammaCore Sapphire matches our mission of ’Innovation and Solutions for Better Patient Care’ perfectly,” said Eric Silvert, Owner and Managing Director of Silvert Medical. “Our long-term expertise in pain management and neuromodulation combined with our access to key opinion leaders within our territories such as Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France will help establish a solid and lasting business relationship.”

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Silvert Medical Nv-Sa. (“Silvert Medical”) whereby Silvert Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) to patients suffering from primary headache disorders in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Silvert Medical as we continue to expand the geographical coverage of our nVNS therapy amongst patients suffering with migraine and cluster headache,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “Silvert Medical is an experienced medical device supplier and we look forward to supporting them in our common goal of introducing our nVNS therapy, gammaCore Sapphire, in new Western European territories.”

The initial term of the agreement is three years, and it contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.

About Silvert Medical Nv-Sa.

Belgium, Silvert Medical Nv-Sa brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and keen responsiveness as a medical device supplier and provides innovative and disruptive medical device technologies to the Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France clinical and patient community.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.