Kaspien Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

SPOKANE, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.



Gateway will work closely with Kaspien management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial conferences and events, including its annual Gateway Conference.

Last week, the Company successfully conducted and closed a bought deal common stock offering, generating gross proceeds of $13.5 million. In addition to providing working capital for general corporate purposes, the funds will be used to support Kaspien’s expanded growth initiatives, including its recently announced brand acquisition strategy. Having partnered with 4,000 brands to-date, Kaspien believes it has high-quality data to identify and acquire brands that should materially benefit from its comprehensive ecommerce industry expertise and technology platform.

“One of many commercial impacts of the pandemic has been the accelerated growth within global ecommerce, which has become a crucial channel for larger brands and a primary means of business for everyday sole proprietors in the last few years,” said Kaspien CEO, Kunal Chopra. “Our business provides comprehensive seller services on the largest ecommerce platforms today, representing an estimated $1.0 trillion potential market. This massive opportunity, combined with our hard-won subject matter expertise and current industry tailwinds, have Kaspien positioned for significant growth, which we plan to accelerate this year. With the funds from our recent capital raise, we will be looking to acquire complementary brands, backed by highly relevant supporting data, that we believe can have an outsized benefit once integrated into our platform.