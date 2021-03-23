 

Kaspien Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

SPOKANE, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Kaspien management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial conferences and events, including its annual Gateway Conference.

Last week, the Company successfully conducted and closed a bought deal common stock offering, generating gross proceeds of $13.5 million. In addition to providing working capital for general corporate purposes, the funds will be used to support Kaspien’s expanded growth initiatives, including its recently announced brand acquisition strategy. Having partnered with 4,000 brands to-date, Kaspien believes it has high-quality data to identify and acquire brands that should materially benefit from its comprehensive ecommerce industry expertise and technology platform.

“One of many commercial impacts of the pandemic has been the accelerated growth within global ecommerce, which has become a crucial channel for larger brands and a primary means of business for everyday sole proprietors in the last few years,” said Kaspien CEO, Kunal Chopra. “Our business provides comprehensive seller services on the largest ecommerce platforms today, representing an estimated $1.0 trillion potential market. This massive opportunity, combined with our hard-won subject matter expertise and current industry tailwinds, have Kaspien positioned for significant growth, which we plan to accelerate this year. With the funds from our recent capital raise, we will be looking to acquire complementary brands, backed by highly relevant supporting data, that we believe can have an outsized benefit once integrated into our platform.

Seite 1 von 2


Kaspien Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaspien Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program SPOKANE, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Kaspien Closes $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
16.03.21
Kaspien Announces $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
15.03.21
Kaspien Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
11.03.21
Kaspien to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021
03.03.21
Kaspien Approved to Sell on Target.com Through Invite-Only Target Plus Program