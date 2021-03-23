Akero Therapeutics Announces First Patient Randomized for Dosing in Phase 2b Study of Efruxifermin (EFX) in F2/F3 NASH Patients (HARMONY)

"Randomization of the first patient in our Phase 2b HARMONY study in F2/F3 patients is yet another key milestone for Akero, which builds on our recent data in cirrhotic patients (F4) and last year’s data in patients with F1-F3 fibrosis,” said Kitty Yale, chief development officer of Akero. "Screening and enrollment in HARMONY are ahead of schedule and we remain on track to report topline preliminary results in the second half of 2022. We are excited about the potential benefits that EFX may offer to patients with NASH, a serious metabolic disease for which there is no FDA-approved treatment option."

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced the first patient has been randomized for dosing in its Phase 2b clinical study of Efruxifermin (EFX) in the treatment of patients with F2/F3 NASH (the HARMONY study).

The Phase 2b HARMONY study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3. Patients will be randomized to receive once-weekly subcutaneous dosing of 28 or 50mg EFX, or placebo. The primary endpoint for the trial is fibrosis regression at 24 weeks. Patients will continue to receive EFX or placebo after 24 weeks during a long-term follow-up period to provide additional safety data.

About NASH

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious, life-threatening disease that has rapidly emerged as a leading cause of liver failure in the world and is the leading indication for liver transplant among women. An estimated 17.3 million Americans had NASH in 2016, a number that is expected to increase to 27.0 million by 2030. NASH is a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) characterized by hepatocyte injury, liver inflammation, and fibrosis that can progress to scarring (cirrhosis), liver failure, cancer and death. There are currently no approved therapies for the disease.

About Efruxifermin

Efruxifermin (EFX) is an Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. Previous clinical trials show that EFX has the potential to reverse fibrosis, resolve NASH, reduce liver fat, improve glycemic control and lipoprotein profile, and reduce body weight. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing.