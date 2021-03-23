 

Full House Resorts Names New Cripple Creek, Colorado Resort; Announces Mississippi Tidelands Lease Option Agreement

Chamonix Casino Hotel to Embody European Elegance, Colorado Comfort; Company Agrees to Acquire Nearby Carr Manor

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) today announced the name and branding of its luxury hotel and casino project in Cripple Creek, Colorado: Chamonix Casino Hotel.

Located adjacent to the Company’s existing Bronco Billy’s Casino, Chamonix will bring a new level of elegance and comfort to the heart of the historic mining district. Chamonix will feature approximately 300 four-star guest rooms and VIP suites—the first luxury guest rooms in the market—as well as a spacious, new, elegant and exciting casino gaming area.

Chamonix’s new fine dining experience is being designed to attract culinary travelers from throughout Colorado, including nearby Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cañon City, as well as the Denver Metropolitan Area. Chamonix will also feature extensive meeting and convention space that can host concerts and other entertainment; a rooftop pool; a luxurious spa; and a new self-parking garage that can accommodate more than 300 vehicles. The expected remaining investment to complete Chamonix is approximately $180 million, which the Company financed through its recent issuance of new senior secured notes. Completion of the Chamonix Casino Hotel is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For additional information on Chamonix, including renderings of the luxury casino and hotel project, please visit www.ChamonixCO.com.

To alleviate parking and hotel issues during the construction of Chamonix, Full House has agreed to acquire several land parcels and the nearby Carr Manor, a historic bed-and-breakfast inn with 15 rooms located a block and a half away from Bronco Billy’s. Carr Manor, originally built in 1896, once housed the Cripple Creek High School. Today, the boutique inn features architectural elements of the late 1800s, including original stained glass, high ceilings and hand-crafted woodwork. The land and real estate purchases, which are subject to due diligence and customary conditions, total approximately $3.4 million and are expected to close in early April 2021.

