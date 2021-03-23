 

Lake Giles Feasibility Study Update Macarthur Bolsters Owners’ Team With World-class Technical Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed two leading experts to its owners’ team, to enhance the delivery of the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.

 
Highlights of Appointments
   
Mineral Processing Engineer - Dr Richard Peck: Highly regarded Mineral Processing Engineer, Dr Richard Peck appointed to provide technical minerals processing support for Macarthur’s owners’ team.
   
Mining Engineer – Mr Bernard Holtshousen: Globally recognized and experienced Mining Engineer and corporate executive, Mr Bernard Holtshousen appointed to provide technical and practical support to optimise the Company’s mining and development approach at Lake Giles.
   
Appointments will provide enhanced rigour to the study process and to ensure that the Feasibility Study is delivered within expected timeframes.
   
  • Mineral Processing Engineer - Dr Richard Peck: Dr Peck is a senior mineral processing engineer with over 30 year’s international consulting experience in the operation, design and commissioning of mineral processing plants (including processing plants for magnetite iron ore). Dr Peck has extensive senior management experience in large mining consultancies and has worked on a variety of mining operations around the globe. He has worked as a technical consultant for major international mining companies with groups such as Fluor Daniel, ProMet Engineers, and his own consultancy R & D Peck Consultancy PL. Dr Peck’s experience in advising on magnetite processing plant designs includes the proposed Zanaga Project in the Congo, Onesteel’s magnetite processing plant in Whyalla in South Australia, the detailed design for the 8 million tonne per annum Karara magnetite plant in Western Australia, and aspects of the Roy Hill Project (also in Western Australia). Dr Peck is a highly versatile mineral processing engineer, who will bring significant in-house technical expertise to the Company. Dr Peck holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Processing from Leeds University (UK) 1977, and a PhD also from Leeds University (awarded in 1981). He has been extensively published in a range of international mining publications over the last 40 years and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
    Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lake Giles Feasibility Study Update Macarthur Bolsters Owners’ Team With World-class Technical Appointments VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed two leading experts to its owners’ team, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin