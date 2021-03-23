Lake Giles Feasibility Study Update Macarthur Bolsters Owners’ Team With World-class Technical Appointments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is
pleased to announce that it has appointed two leading experts to its owners’ team, to enhance the delivery of the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western
Australia.
|Highlights of Appointments
|•
|Mineral Processing Engineer - Dr Richard Peck: Highly regarded Mineral Processing Engineer, Dr Richard Peck appointed to provide technical minerals processing support for Macarthur’s owners’ team.
|•
|Mining Engineer – Mr Bernard Holtshousen: Globally recognized and experienced Mining Engineer and corporate executive, Mr Bernard Holtshousen appointed to provide technical and practical support to optimise the Company’s mining and development approach at Lake Giles.
|•
|Appointments will provide enhanced rigour to the study process and to ensure that the Feasibility Study is delivered within expected timeframes.
-
Mineral Processing Engineer - Dr Richard Peck: Dr Peck is a senior mineral processing engineer with over 30 year’s international consulting experience in the operation, design
and commissioning of mineral processing plants (including processing plants for magnetite iron ore). Dr Peck has extensive senior management experience in large mining consultancies and has
worked on a variety of mining operations around the globe. He has worked as a technical consultant for major international mining companies with groups such as Fluor Daniel, ProMet Engineers, and
his own consultancy R & D Peck Consultancy PL. Dr Peck’s experience in advising on magnetite processing plant designs includes the proposed Zanaga Project in the Congo, Onesteel’s magnetite
processing plant in Whyalla in South Australia, the detailed design for the 8 million tonne per annum Karara magnetite plant in Western Australia, and aspects of the Roy Hill Project (also in
Western Australia). Dr Peck is a highly versatile mineral processing engineer, who will bring significant in-house technical expertise to the Company. Dr Peck holds a Bachelor of Science in
Mineral Processing from Leeds University (UK) 1977, and a PhD also from Leeds University (awarded in 1981). He has been extensively published in a range of international mining publications over
the last 40 years and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
