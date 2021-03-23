VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed two leading experts to its owners’ team, to enhance the delivery of the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.

